Assam: Mahalaya today, arrangements made in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Mahalaya that signifies the last day of Pitru Paksha is on October 2, 2024.

Besides signifying the last day of Pitru Paksha, Mahalaya is a significant opportunity for Hindus to conduct Shraddha (ritual offerings) for deceased family members, regardless of their specific death anniversary.

Apart from these, Mahalaya Amavasya marks the beginning of Navratri celebrations.

Meanwhile, this year Goddess Durga will arrive on earth by riding a palanquin (Palki) and go back riding a horse.

Arrangements have been made for Mahalaya at Kamakhya Dham, Pandughat, Lalganesh, etc., in Guwahati.

