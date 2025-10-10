Assam: Massive Fire Destroys 20 Shops at Jhargaon Market in Jagiroad

Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at the Jhargaon market in Jagiroad on Friday morning, reducing nearly 20 shops to ashes and destroying goods worth crores of rupees. The blaze, which started in the vegetable section of the market, quickly spread to nearby shops, triggering panic among traders and customers.

According to eyewitnesses, a driver first noticed the flames, and soon after, shopkeepers rushed to save their belongings. Fire brigade teams arrived promptly and, with the help of local residents, managed to bring the fire under control after several hours of effort.