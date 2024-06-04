Assam: Massive flooding triggered by overnight rains bring Guwahati city to a standstill

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The city of Guwahati received a high amount of rain from Sunday night to Monday morning which led to water logging in several parts of the city. Coupled with the under-construction roads, Guwahatians faced heavy traffic congestion in several parts of the city in the first half of Monday.

Several localities of the city including Chandmari, Wireless, Rukminigaon, Panjabari, Rajgarh, Nabin Nagar, Maligaon, Police Reserve, Hatigarh and several other locations saw massive water logging on Monday with multiple other localities facing the same problem on a lesser scale restricting the movement of pedestrians and vehicles alike on some of the key roads. Vehicular movement came to a standstill at several localities including Maligaon, Chandmari, Rukminigaon and Six Mile localities owning to such conditions

Apart from just water logging, several projects underway in different parts of the city also added to the restriction of vehicular movement, thus adding to the chaos. Roads at multiple locations have been dug up for projects like water supply and piped natural gas supply. Although the agencies concerned have partially repaired some points, most of them remain open and marked by barricades, which led to the constriction of roads especially on the AT Road and near Chandmari. The under-construction Dighalipukhuri-Anuradha flyover coupled with water logging also caused massive chaos in the Guwahati Club to Noonmati region.

Multiple institutions including the Panbazar HS School, Spring Dale International School faced water logging. The Satgaon Police Station was also partially submerged after the night’s rain, causing problems for the police personnel and the public alike.

A large number of citizens raised questions regarding the work done by government agencies especially the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority and the Guwahati Municipality Corporation. Although every year it is announced that steps have been taken to prevent urban flooding, one night of rain washed away all the promises of the ministers and officials. Questions were also raised about the effects, if any, of the much-hyped super-sucker systems which were procured by spending crores of rupees, in terms or controlling the urban flooding scenario faced by the city every year.

