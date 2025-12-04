Assam: Meet on PM Narendra Modi visit held in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today chaired an important meeting at the State Guest House No 1 at Koinadhara, Guwahati, in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed two-day visit to Assam on December 20 and 21. During his upcoming two-day visit, the Prime Minister will formally inaugurate the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at Borjhar and also unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Dr Gopinath Bordoloi. He will also lay the foundation stone for setting up a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex of 12.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT) annual capacity at Namrup, a press release said.

Also Read: Will Advance Development Vision of Sukapha: PM Narendra Modi