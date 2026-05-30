Assam, Meghalaya CMs Push for Lasting Solution to Border, Bilateral Issues

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam and Meghalaya chief ministers today discussed various issues, including boundary demarcation. The two chief ministers laid emphasis on joint efforts to find lasting solutions to all bilateral issues.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma came to Dispur and met his Assam counterpart, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, today. The discussion between the two chief ministers also included the growing tension along the Lapangap border area and explored measures aimed at preventing further escalation while maintaining law and order in the sensitive border belt.

CM Dr Sarma said, "We had an excellent discussion and have made some good progress on long-standing legacy issues. On the boundary demarcation, we agreed to expedite the ongoing process and bring a lasting solution to this matter."

Dr Sarma further said, "Assam and Meghalaya are collaborating in various fields and exploring synergies that will boost the growth trajectory of the Ashtalakshmi region."

Speaking on the outcome of today's talks, Sangma said, "I'm grateful to meet Himanta Ji for his assurance to jointly address our concerns and work together towards de-escalating tensions in the future, in the best interest of the communities residing in the border areas. We discussed the concerns faced by the residents of Lapangap in the West Jaintia Hills bordering the Karbi Anglong district in Assam and the tension between the neighbouring villages. We had a constructive discussion on measures to ease tensions and maintain peace and law and order."

The Meghalaya chief minister also appealed to the people residing in the border areas to maintain harmony and cooperate with the efforts being undertaken by both state governments to deescalate the situation and ensure long-term stability in the region.

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