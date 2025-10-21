Assam-Meghalaya Peace Pact Brings Calm, Farmers Set To Resume Harvest

Shillong: In a sigh of relief, the week-long tension between Meghalaya’s Lapangap and Assam’s Tahpat villages eased after a peace pact was reached by both sides, enabling farmers to resume paddy harvesting.

In an effort to restore peace following the violent clash on October 8, which killed Oriwel Timung of Tahpat, officials from West Jaiñtia Hills and West Karbi Anglong met for a coordination conference on October 20 at Assam's Khanduli Border Outpost.

Authorities representing both states established that the two communities agreed to uphold peace, allow unconstrained harvesting during the critical harvesting time period, and complete cooperation on the ongoing investigations.

The meeting was attended by esteemed senior officials, including, West Jaiñtia Hills Border Magistrate G.H. Passah, West Karbi Anglong DC S.P. Sarma, SP R. Barua, and community leaders, who emphasised restraint and collective responsibility to prevent further unrest.

The immediate resumption of the paddy harvesting was deemed crucial to safeguard livelihoods amid fears of crop loss. The administrations have urged the villagers to uphold the peace accord and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies to maintain order along the sensitive border region.

Officials have pronounced the said agreement as a vital step towards rebuilding trust and harmony, which will lead to lasting stability between the border communities of Assam and Meghalaya.