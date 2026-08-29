Assam: Migratory bird hunting banned in Jatinga-Doiheng

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: With the arrival of migratory birds in Jatinga and Doiheng areas of the Dima Hasao district during the autumn season, the district administration has imposed a ban on hunting, killing, and capturing migratory birds in and around the two areas.

District Magistrate Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge issued the prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

According to the administration, migratory birds visit different locations in the Jatinga and Doiheng areas every year between August and November. To ensure their safety, personnel of the Forest Department maintain round-the-clock surveillance and conduct regular patrolling in the areas during the migratory season.

The monitoring is aimed not only at preventing hunting and illegal capture by humans but also at protecting the birds from predators.

The order also prohibits the use of high-powered halogen lights, long poles, and other equipment that could be used to trap or capture birds

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