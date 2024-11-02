Top Headlines

Assam: Ministry of Home Affairs designates Darranga as authorised Immigration Check Post

The Ministry of Home Affairs has designated the Darranga Land Check Post in Assam’s Tamulpur district as an authorized immigration check post for entry and exit with valid travel documents.
Guwahati: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today declared that the Darranga Land Check Post in the Tamulpur district of Assam has been designated as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into or exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers. The immigration check post was designated by MHA under sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950.

Moreover, in exercise of powers conferred by sub-clause (2) of Clause 2 of the Foreigners Order, 1948, the central government appointed the Chief Immigration Officer, Bureau of Immigration, as the ‘Civil Authority’ for the newly-designated Darranga Land Immigration Check Post, with effect from Friday (Nov. 1, 2024).

