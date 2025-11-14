Assam: Modern Animal Hospital & Rescue Centre in Kamrup M coming soon; Foundation Stone likely in Dec

Guwahati: A high-tech hospital and rescue centre on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam is being set up by the Human Rights & Anti-Corruption Foundation, India.

Final administrative sanction for a world-class Animal Hospital and Rescue Centre at Sonapur, Kamrup Metro, marking a major leap forward in institutional veterinary care for the Northeast is expected soon.

The entire project will be executed by the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Foundation, India.

The upcoming facility will boast:

200-bed inpatient wards with climate-controlled kennels

Modular OT complex with laparoscopic and orthopaedic units

In-house CT scanner, digital X-ray, and ICU for critical cases

Dedicated wildlife rescue wing in collaboration with the Forest Department

24×7 ambulance network covering Guwahati and surrounding districts

Nandini Baruah, Assistant General Secretary and Head of Animal Department, is personally camping at the 7-acre project site to oversee boundary demarcation and soil testing.

Meanwhile, working President Soundaryya Yogi and General Secretary Arunabh Hazarika are holding daily review meetings with officials for turnkey execution.