Assam: Modern Animal Hospital & Rescue Centre in Kamrup M coming soon; Foundation Stone likely in Dec

Final administrative sanction for a world-class Animal Hospital and Rescue Centre at Sonapur, Kamrup Metro, marking a major leap forward in institutional veterinary care for the NE is expected soon.
Representative Image
Guwahati: A high-tech hospital and rescue centre on the outskirts of Guwahati, Assam is being set up by the Human Rights & Anti-Corruption Foundation, India.

Final administrative sanction for a world-class Animal Hospital and Rescue Centre at Sonapur, Kamrup Metro, marking a major leap forward in institutional veterinary care for the Northeast is expected soon.

The entire project will be executed by the Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Foundation, India.

The upcoming facility will boast:

  • 200-bed inpatient wards with climate-controlled kennels

  • Modular OT complex with laparoscopic and orthopaedic units

  • In-house CT scanner, digital X-ray, and ICU for critical cases

  • Dedicated wildlife rescue wing in collaboration with the Forest Department

  • 24×7 ambulance network covering Guwahati and surrounding districts

  • Nandini Baruah, Assistant General Secretary and Head of Animal Department, is personally camping at the 7-acre project site to oversee boundary demarcation and soil testing.

Meanwhile, working President Soundaryya Yogi and General Secretary Arunabh Hazarika are holding daily review meetings with officials for turnkey execution.

