Assam: MoRTH stresses toll fee collection within 45 days of road completion

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has today issued a strict order on the collection of toll fees on highways within a period of 45 days from the date of completion. Such an order was already in effect through Rule 3(2) of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, but it was not being followed in certain cases, prompting MoRTH to issue an order insisting on adherence to that particular provision.

Currently, there are 10 toll plazas in operation on different national highways in the state. And several more are in the pipeline.

The MoRTH order issued today stated that the ministry has observed in several proposals that the timeline is not being strictly adhered to by the executing authorities, resulting in unwarranted delay in commencement of user fee collection.

The fresh order states, “It may be noted that the responsibility for timely initiation of user fee collection lies with the executing authorities. Thus, all the executing authorities, viz. NHAI, NHIDCL and the road wing of MoRTH, must ensure strict adherence to the provisions of Rule 3(2) of the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008. Special attention may be drawn to the projects that are to be handed over to NHAI for tolling. These projects must be managed with diligence, ensuring seamless mutual coordination between the concerned agencies to enable the timely commencement of toll operations.”

Rule 3(2) of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, which states: “The collection of fee levied under sub-rule (1) of rule 3, shall commence within forty-five days from the date of completion of the section of national highway, permanent bridge, bypass or tunnel, as the case may be, constructed through a public funded project.”

Monday’s order also stated, “Further, it has been decided that in case where tolling could not be initiated within 45 days of the completion of the project, then the concerned executing authority must seek exemption along with justification for delay in the commencement of user fee collection from the Hon’ble Minister of RT&H.”

