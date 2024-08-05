Assam: New domicile policy will guarantee jobs for locals, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

New law to award life imprisonment in cases of ‘love jihad’ mooted

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said a new domicile policy will be introduced soon, under which only those born in Assam will be eligible for state government jobs. The decision is expected to yield a significant advantage to local youths.

He maintained that indigenous people have received priority in the ‘one lakh government jobs’ provided as per a pre-poll promise, which will be evident when the complete list is published. The Chief Minister also said his government will soon introduce a law for life imprisonment in cases of ‘love jihad’.

Speaking at the state BJP executive meet here, he said, “We spoke about ‘love jihad’ during the elections. Soon, we will bring a law that will award life imprisonment in such cases.”

The CM said the Assam government has also taken a decision regarding the sale of land between Hindus and Muslims.

He said that though the government cannot prevent such a transaction, it has made it mandatory to get the consent of the chief minister before going ahead. He also said land in labour colonies of tea gardens would be returned to tea garden workers, along with land documents. He added that talks on the issue have already been held with Assam Tea Corporation.

The chief minister claimed that land equivalent to the area of Chandigarh has been freed of encroachment by a particular community, but a land area of 20 Chandigarh towns is still under encroachment. The CM also said, “We want to introduce a law by which land in undivided Goalpara district would remain secure in the hands of tribal and OBC communities.” He stated that people from other communities cannot sell or buy land in the erstwhile undivided Goalpara district.

Similarly, he said land in the Xatra areas of Barpeta, Majuli, and Batadraba can only be purchased or sold by the local people of the respective places.

He said a law on the lines of tribal belts and blocks would be introduced so that land belonging to tribals in small enclaves could be secured as micro-blocks and belts.

The CM also stressed that steps would be taken to release the biometric data of 9 lakh people, which was secured during filing of NRC applications. The Chief Minister also declared that the BJP will go it alone in the next BTR elections, like it did in the earlier one.

Also Read: Assam Government Plans Domicile Policy in Recruitment, Seeks Classical Language Status for Assamese (sentinelassam.com)