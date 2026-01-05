Assam: NGT takes cognizance of Dhansiri pollution

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has allegedly been severely polluting the nearby Dhansiri River almost since its inception. Although allegations have been raised against the NRL from time to time regarding this issue, no effective measures have been taken to free the river from pollution. However, there is a ray of hope, as the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in the previous year, took suo motu cognizance of NRL discharging petroleum-based substances into the Dhansiri River and registered a case (86/2025/EZ), which is currently under consideration.

Due to industrial effluents from NRL, the Dhansiri River, an important tributary of the Brahmaputra, has been facing severe pollution, leading to the destruction of aquatic animals and plants. Renowned environmental activist and senior journalist Apurba Ballav Goswami has consistently raised this allegation, backed by data.

Goswami had collected water samples from the Dhansiri River behind the NRL plant and tested them at a biotechnology chemical laboratory in Guwahati. The test results revealed that various chemical substances had mixed into the river water, causing alarming levels of pollution.

According to the laboratory report, the river water contains Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) of 18, Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) of 142, oil and grease at 11.5, and phenol at BDL (Below Detectable Limit).

On the other hand, although the NRL has a department responsible for maintaining environmental and ecological balance, it is alleged that this department has instead pushed the river towards destruction by colluding with the Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control authorities, thereby continuing acts of environmental damage to the river.

The NRL frequently claims that it is a high-tech refinery and that all chemical effluents released from the refinery are treated through water treatment processes before being discharged into the Dhansiri River. However, the test results contradict this claim.

This environmental pollution has created panic among the local residents who depend on the river for irrigation and drinking water.

The Dhansiri River originates in Nagaland, flows through Dimapur and Golaghat, and finally merges with the Brahmaputra at Dhansirimukh in Bokakhat. Therefore, this pollution naturally poses a serious threat to the waters of the Brahmaputra as well. Since the Brahmaputra’s waters also affect Kaziranga National Park, it is certain that the pollution caused by the NRL is also harming the park.

Despite repeated allegations, the authorities have failed to strictly enforce waste disposal regulations on NRL. Highlighting the urgent need for sustainable river management and strict industrial compliance, the local people have demanded that the government take immediate action to prevent pollution before the condition of the Dhansiri River becomes irreversible.

