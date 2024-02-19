Assam: NIA sleuths at hospital in Silchar, quizzes doctor, staff

A correspondent

SILCHAR: A four-member team of the National Investing Agency (NIA) interrogated the medical and non-medical staff of the government-run Nilambazar Hospital on Friday.

Though the sleuths avoided the media, sources said that the NIA team’s operation was linked with their nationwide investigation into human trafficking. The Nilambazar hospital came under the scanner of the NIA as an allegation was raised that fake birth certificates were issued from this government-run health centre.

On Saturday, the NIA team arrived at the hospital and quizzed Dr. Sadiqur Rahman, paramedics like Ranjan Kumar Nath and Raju Roy, and a IV-grade staff member, Sailen Namasudra. Sources said that the NIA team interrogated them regarding four birth certificates.

A source, on behalf of the hospital authority, claimed that the format of the birth certificates has similarities with those they generally issue, but the signatures were doctored.

Recently, the NIA apprehended two Bangladeshi youths and one of their accomplices from Silchar. Sources said the racket was involved in human trafficking, particularly the Rohingyas from Bangladesh. Some documents, including four birth certificates, were seized from them, which had a link with Nilambazar Hospital.

