Assam: North Bank flood situation remains grim; one person still missing

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The flood situation remains grim on the North Bank of the Brahmaputra, especially in Jonai LAC in the Dhemaji district. The water level of the Simen River has decreased, but nearby villages remain inundated by floodwaters, as the water level of the Brahmaputra is above that of the floodwaters. One person remained missing in Jonai LAC at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the flood situation in the state through a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring him of all possible help.

Following the CM’s direction yesterday, Water Resources minister Susanta Borgohain and Revenue and Disaster Management minister Keshab Mahanta visited the Jonai LAC, along with local MLA Bhubon Pegu and Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, and assessed the flood-affected areas. They interacted with local villagers. They also visited the site of the railway bridge collapse near Simenchapori yesterday afternoon.

According to available information, after heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and the subsequent sudden inflow of water, three people in the Ananda Nagar area of Jonai LAC were swept away yesterday evening. Two of them were rescued, but one person remained missing.

Talking to The Sentinel, Jonai MLA Bhubon Pegu said, “The water level has gone down, but floodwaters remain locked in the catchment areas. As of this afternoon, floods continue to affect 110 villages in Jonai. Several relief camps have been set up, and relief materials were supplied to the inmates.”

Water Resources minister Susanta Borgohain, while talking to the media during his visit, said, “When the floodwaters came suddenly, our first priority was to save human lives. The affected people have been shifted to safe places, but problems continue to persist regarding the livestock. The District Commissioner has been instructed to make an assessment of the damage, including the livestock affected.”

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Keshab Mahanta stated that compensation would be paid to the affected people within one month.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in areas under the Tihu LAC in the Nalbari district remains a matter of concern. Local people alleged that an embankment near Sandheli Mokrapar village, which was eroded earlier, was under repairs, and this led to floodwaters flowing in.

After his telephonic conversation with the Union Home Minister, the CM took to his X handle to post, “I thank Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for his phone call and enquiring about the flood situation in Dhemaji. I have briefed him on the relief and rehabilitation measures presently underway. He has also assured us all possible support and assistance from the Government of India to deal with this situation.”

In another post on social media, he said, “The Assam government’s ministers and MLAs are already on the ground in Dhemaji to assess the recent flood situation. We are also continuously taking stock of the latest conditions. In addition to carrying out all possible measures to control the flooding, special emphasis is being placed on ensuring that families in relief camps are safe and receive all necessary facilities. I understand that in some places damage to transport infrastructure has disrupted people’s normal movement. Departments concerned have been instructed to take necessary measures promptly to restore transport and implement permanent solutions.” Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted that moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over Assam until July 1.

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