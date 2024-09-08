Assam: Now on, only NRC applicants can apply for Aadhaar in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: With effect from October, the Assam government has decided to make the proof of being NRC applicants compulsory for the issuance of Aadhaar cards to adult people in the state.

Speaking to the media here today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it has come to light from a recent survey that in districts like Barpeta, Dhubri, Golapara, Morigaon, Nagaon, etc., the number of Aadhaar cards issued exceeded their projected populations. "This may be due to people of suspected nationalities getting Aadhaar cards. Such people might have managed to get other important documents as well by using Aadhaar cards as base documents," he said, adding that to check this practice, the government has to monitor the issuance of Aadhaar cards strictly. The Chief Minister, however, said that this rule would not be applicable for tea garden labourers.

The Chief Minister said that being an NRC applicant itself is proof that the person was in Assam in 2014. "This rule will prevent the infiltration of people into Assam from Bangadesh, as getting Aadhaar cards will be impossible here," he said.

The chief minister said that this rule has nothing to do with the non-issuance of Aadhaar cards to around 9.50 lakh people due to the blockage of their biometric details. The UIDAI will issue guidelines shortly for these people to get their Aadhaar cards, he said.

