Assam Off to Strong Start in Paddy Procurement Drive

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam has got off to a good start in paddy procurement for the first crop of the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26. So far, procurement agencies have bought 4.27 lakh metric tonnes (MT) across the state.

The target for paddy procurement for the first crop of the KMS 2025-26 was set at 7.53 lakh MT, of which 4.27 lakh MT of paddy has already been procured.

The procurement for the first crop of the KMS 2025-26 began in December 2025 and will continue until August 2026. A total of 61,594 farmers in the state applied for registration in the procurement process, and 60,290 have been registered until now. The 60,290 registered farmers have offered 8.85 lakh MT of paddy for procurement by the agencies concerned.

Paddy procurement is being done by four agencies-Assam Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (AFCSCL), Food Corporation of India (FCI), NAFED, and Assam State Agricultural Marketing Board (ASAMB)-at 183 designated Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) in the state.

The minimum support price (MSP) for paddy being offered to farmers is Rs 2,369 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,389 for Grade A paddy.

Paddy procurement in the state has been gradually increasing over the past few years. In KMS 2022-23, the paddy procurement was 5.98 lakh MT and 62,423 farmers participated in the process. In KMS 2023-24, a total of 39,577 farmers benefitted by offering 3.94 lakh MT of paddy for procurement. In KMS 2024-25, the paddy procurement was 8.50 lakh MT and 66,530 farmers benefitted from the process.

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