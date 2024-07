The online applications for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed.) pre-entry test (PET) 2024 that started on July 22 will conclude on August 11. The entrance exam is scheduled for September 8, and the results will be declared on September 23. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, https://scertpet.co.in.

Also Read: D El Ed examination: Open schooling diploma holders in a fix in State (sentinelassam.com)