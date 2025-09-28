Assam: Orunodoi 3.0 to Start on October 7, 2025

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Orunodoi 3.0 will start on October 7, 2025. Thirty lakh women will get Rs 1,250 per month under this scheme. Apart from this, the government will release the first instalment for Nijut Moina from October 10 to 15. This will benefit 3.50 lakh girl students in the state. The results of the recruitment examinations for Grade III, Grade IV, elementary teachers, graduate and postgraduate teachers, and constables and sub-inspectors will be declared by October. The qualified candidates will get appointment letters by October 25-26.

