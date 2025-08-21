Assam: Panic over threat from Bangladeshi mobile phones

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A section of people residing under Golokganj Police Station along the Bangladesh border receiving threats over Bangladesh-based mobile phones has created a panicky situation in the bordering district. The state police and BSF took the development seriously.

In the run-up to Independence Day, Golokganj police arrested a youth with a Bangladesh flag and 25 Bangladeshi SIM cards. After the arrest, a section of people of Golokganj have been receiving audio messages from people who claim to be members of Jamiat-e-Islami. The audio messages threaten the people that they (the local people) would face dire consequences if they inform the police of the presence of Jamiat-e-Islami cadres in the area. The police have been verifying the authenticity of the audio messages through the forensic laboratory.

This development corroborates the repeated warnings from the leaders of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) that fundamentalists have entered Assam along with illegal immigrants to create unrest in the state. The ASSU continues to demand the central government conduct a special operation in the state to flush out the fundamentalists.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa also said recently that a section of people from outside Assam entered the state to make a mess of things of the eviction drive. The chief minister, however, said that the suspicious elements are very much on the state government’s radar.

Also Read: Bangladeshi Attacker Dies After Armed Assault in M'laya Border Village