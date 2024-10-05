Assam: Pay Sudden Visits to Matia Detention Camp, Supreme Court tells ASLSA

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court of India has issued a directive to the Assam State Legal Service Authority (ASLSA) to pay sudden visits to the Matia Detention camp in the Goalpara district.

A division bench comprising Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Agustine George Masih of the apex court directed the secretary of the ASLSA to visit the detention without prior information to the camp authority and ascertain the quality of food being given to the detainees and the overall hygienic condition of the camp. The apex court also asked the ASLSA to submit its report to the court within a month, before November 4 this year, when the court will hear the case next.

On July 26 this year, the Supreme Court heard the case and viewed ‘the sorry state of affairs at the detention camp that lacks proper water supply, proper toilets, and other sanitation facilities’.

