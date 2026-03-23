Assam Plans New Reserved Forest Near Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary

The Assam government is moving to create a new Reserved Forest adjacent to the Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur district, in a step linked to compensatory afforestation obligations arising from multiple infrastructure and industrial projects across the state.

A notification dated March 15, 2026, issued by the Environment, Forest & Climate Change Department under Section 5 of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891, proposes bringing 224.325 hectares of land under reserved forest status — to be called Burhachapori No. 5.

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