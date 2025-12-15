Assam PM-Kisan Scam: ANS Moves CBI Seeking Probe

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Amguri Nabanirman Samitee (ANS) moved the CBI, requesting it to investigate, as it says, the embezzlement of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, popularly known as the PM-Kisan scam, in Assam.

In its complaint lodged with the CBI, the ANS said that those involved in the implementation of the Central government’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme in Assam swindled around Rs 567 crore through fake farmers numbering around 8,44,672. The agriculture development officers (ADOs) and the district agriculture officers (DAOs) had selected the 8,44,672 fake farmers from 33 districts of the state.

The ANS told the CBI that the state government took no action against the ADOs and the DAOs even after this large-scale embezzlement of funds meant for farmers. In a recent inspection by the state government in a few districts, the names of 98 agricultural development officers came to light. “Even after the names of these agricultural development officers came to light, the state government didn’t take any legal action against the ADOs,” the ANS complaint said.

Earlier, the ANS had moved the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office), seeking a neutral investigation with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the CBI to take legal action against the erring ADOs and DAOs, but to no avail.

Talking to The Sentinel, ANS president Diganta Saikia said, “Although there are 98 names of ADOs from different districts, there is no name of any ADO in seven districts of Upper Assam and two in Lower Assam.”

Saikia pointed out that no ADOs in the districts of Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat in Upper Assam and Bongaigaon and Chirang in Lower Assam were named in the lists provided to him by the department, although fake beneficiaries were named in these districts also.

Also Read: Assam: 98 ADOs Face Departmental Proceedings in PM Kisan Scam