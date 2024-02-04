Assam: PM Narendra Modi arrives amid a grand welcome

To lay foundations of several projects, besides inauguration of two projects

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport, Borjhar, on a two-day Assam visit this evening. Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for a number of projects, besides inaugurating two completed projects. The total cost of the projects is around Rs 11,600 crore.

The Prime Minister came straight from Odisha, where he had day-long programmes. He arrived at the LGBI Airport at around 6.15 p.m. He was welcomed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, several cabinet ministers, and many others. Cultural troupes representing various tribes and ethnic groups of Assam performed outside the airport as a mark of respect and formed part of the ceremonial welcome accorded to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister responded to the diverse and colourful cultural troupes by waving his hand from inside the car. The Prime Minister went to Koinadhara State Guest House via Jalukbari and GS Road. On his way to the guest house, crowds of people greeted the Prime Minister at various places. Chants of 'Modi, Modi' rent the air.

The Veterinary College field at Khanapara was decked up and illuminated with over one lakh sakis (earthen lamps) to welcome the Prime Minister.

This evening, the Prime Minister attended the core committee meeting of the state BJP at Koinadhara State Guest House. The Prime Minister will halt for the night at the guest house.

Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones for several projects in the Veterinary College field at Khanapara. He will also inaugurate several projects from there, besides addressing a public rally.

The projects lined up for the laying of foundation stones are the Rs 498 crore Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), 43 roads, including 38 bridges, under the multiple road upgradation project worth over Rs. 3,400 crore, upgrading Nehru Stadium to make it a FIFA-standard football stadium, an international standards sports stadium in Chandrapur, the development of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital infrastructure, the development of a medical college at Karimganj, etc.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate two 4-laning road projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur.