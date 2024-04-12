Assam: PM Narendra Modi to address rally at Nalbari on April 17

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally at Nalbari on April 17 for the AGP candidate for Barpeta Parliamentary constituency, Phani Bhushan Choudhury. Briefing on the Prime Minister's visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "On April 16, the Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati and halt for the night. On April 17, he will address an election rally at Nalbari, from where he will leave for Agartala on the same day."

