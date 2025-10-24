Assam: PNG supply in four towns soon, announces CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma recently announced that the supply of piped natural gas (PNG) will soon become a reality for every household in Baihata, Hajo, Sualkuchi, and Rangia. The Chief Minister said that pipeline laying work for the gas networks in these four towns is set to begin shortly and pave the way for providing uninterrupted cooking gas supply directly to the citizens' households.

The CM's announcement follows an official communication from Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. (PBGPL)-a joint venture company of Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL), Oil India Limited (OIL), and GAIL Gas Limited. In its letter dated October 15, 2025, PBGPL had informed the Chief Minister that phase-wise pipeline laying works will commence in late October 2025 across the four towns.

According to the letter from PBGPL Chief Executive Officer Manuj Kumar Baruah, the company plans to carry out the pipeline work in coordination with local MLAs, municipal chairpersons, and panchayat representatives. Upon completion of the project, a formal inauguration ceremony for the supply of Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) will be organized, and the Chief Minister invited to inaugurate the project.

PBGPL also requested the Chief Minister to share a message on his official social media handles, highlighting the state government's continued commitment to promoting clean and sustainable energy in Assam.

Responding to PBGPL's request, the CM said in his X handle, "Piped natural gas, to be soon a reality for every household in Baihata, Hajo, Sualkuchi and Rangia...In a few days, pipe laying works for the gas network will begin in the four towns, further boosting our mission of providing uninterrupted cooking gas right at the doorstep."

