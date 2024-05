Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: Mangaldai Police on Monday evening arrested the Chief Accountant of Mangaldai Civil Hospital, Bhaben Deka, on the allegation of gross anomalies of funds under the National Health Mission (NHM) and seized several documents from his office.

