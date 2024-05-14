Assam Police arrested two ABT suspects from Guwahati Railway Station

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police arrested two suspected members of the ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team) from the Guwahati Railway Station today. Two have been identified as Bahar Miyan and Rasul Miyan.

According to police sources, the two militants arrived in Guwahati from Gujarat via the Dwarka Express. The police arrested the duo when they were planning to leave for Bangladesh via Silchar.

According to sources, these two militants were wanted by the police of various states, besides many security agencies.

Bahar Miyan hails from the Bhrahmanbaria district in Bangladech and Rasul Miyan is from Dhaka.

The Special Branch (SB) of the state police force has a case against this duo. The police are interrogating the duo at the SB at Kahilipara.

