Assam Police on the trail of man helping jihadis

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The case relating to ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team) spreading jihad in the state took a new turn, and the Assam Police is on the trail of Matiur Rahman, who was arrested earlier from Samaguri in the Nagaon district on charges of issuing fake PAN and Aadhaar cards.

According to police sources, the police raided the Samaguri residence of Matiur Rahman on Friday but did not get him. According to the police, Matiur Rahman is one of the facilitators of jihadis by providing them fake PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and other vital documents through forgery.

The Assam Police have also intensified their search for AQIS (Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent) leader Khalil Miyan, one of the masterminds of the jihadi movement in India.

Meanwhile, the police have deciphered the jihadi literature, mainly in the form of leaflets recovered from the ABT rebels, Bahar Miyan and Rasul Miyan. The leaflets in Arabic and Bengali are mainly aimed at indoctrinating youths for jihad.

