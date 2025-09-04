Assam Police Push Back 13 Bangladeshis from Barpeta District

Guwahati: In an intensified action amid the ongoing illegal eviction drive in Assam, state police on Wednesday apprehended and pushed back 13 Bangladeshi infiltrators from Barpeta district, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, “While some deal with Kangaroos, we have to deal with .... Anyway, our vigil remains strong as we have PUSHED BACK another 13 illegal infiltrators, who were apprehended in Barpeta, back to Bangladesh. We will keep a strong eye and ensure every illegal infiltrator is pushed back.” On Tuesday, CM Sarma said, “Often a certain section of people forget where their original home is and wander on this side of the border, but being a gracious nation, we PUSH them BACK. 24 Bangladeshis have been PUSHED BACK today. Happy journey!” (ANI)

