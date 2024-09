A Correspondent

Dibrugarh: The key accused in online trading fraud Bishal Phukan, Sumi Borah, and Tarkik Borah have been remanded to two days’ police custody by the District and Session Judge Court, Dibrugarh, in connection with the Barbaruah Police Station case (85/2024) on Tuesday.

