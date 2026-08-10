Assam Police Rescue 108 Cows from Alleged Illegal Slaughterhouse in Bezera, Says CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Police registered a huge success against the illegal slaughter of cows in the state when it recovered 108 cows from the premises of three people in Bezera Simelibari in the Kamrup district, who were charged with running a “full-scale slaughterhouse”.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the people of this development when he posted on his X handle, “We will NOT ALLOW any form of illegal slaughter in Assam. In a source backed operation carried out by @KamrupPolice in Bezera Simelibari, 108 cows were recovered from the premises of Saifuddin Ahmed, Mehtab Ali & Mehbub Ali who were running a full scale slaughterhouse. 1 apprehended while the other 2 have fled. Strict action will be taken against these culprits.

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