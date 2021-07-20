Assam Police rescue 22 from traffickers, two arrested in Baksa district

A CORRESPONDENT



BAKSA: Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kumarikata police launched an operation on the Rangiya-Tamulpur-Bhutan road along the Indo-Bhutan border in Tamulpur subdivision of Baksa district on Monday and rescued 22 trafficked persons, including three teenagers. The police also arrested two traffickers.

Human traffickers target poor families from Laupara, Sahpur, Balahati, Nk Daranga etc., in Nagrijuli along the Indo-Bhutan border. The traffickers were trying to take the 22 to Gujarat. The traffickers lured them with the promise of jobs in a fish-packaging company.

Kumarikata police outpost in-charge Nilavjyoti Nath led the operation.

The two arrested traffickers are Mithun Boro and Rezina Soren.

On June 22, the Kumarikata police rescued around 38 people, including children and teenagers, from traffickers, besides nabbing seven traffickers.

The Kumarikata police also seized three Wingers (AS-25-A-7194, AS-27-C-5273 and AS-01-ICC-9922). Police filed an FIR at Tamulpur Police Station against two arrested persons.

Also Read: Four Minor Girls of Assam, Victims of Human Trafficking, Rescued from Rajasthan, UP

Also Watch:



