Assam: Polluted Pathsala rivulet a threat to fish and wildlife

BAJALI: At a time when degradation of the environment has turned into a serious problem, the unabated disposal of waste plastic by locals at the ‘Bisarnala Jan’ at Pathsala has led to the death of a lot of fish in the water body.

Bisarnala Jan is a small rivulet flowing through Pathsala town, 150 metres away from the Pathsala Municipality Board.

A section of people has been consistently disposing of garbage and non-biodegradable waste like plastic in Bisarnala Jan, literally treating it as a dumping site.

This unhealthy activity poses a serious environmental threat to the surrounding area due to the non-biodegradable nature of the waste, leading to stench in the vicinity of the water body. Residents in the area are concerned about the potential spread of diseases from decomposed fish. They said that the contamination of the water is fraught with the risk of animals and birds relying on the stream perishing.

Jadab Chanda Roy, a senior citizen of the locality, said, “We have already complained to the authorities to clean the canal, but there was no response. The Pathsala Municipality Board has unfortunately failed to control it.”

Dhritiman Das, General Secretary of Bhattadev University students’ body, said, “Bisarnaala Jan is adjacent to our institution. Some people dump waste materials and plastic in the canal, which has become a threat to birds and animals. A bad smell comes from the canal all the time. The authorities concerned should look into the matter.”

Also Read: In crosshairs: Aam Aadmi Party leaders under legal scrutiny

Also Watch: