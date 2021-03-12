Assam Pradesh Congress Committee launches '5-guarantee yatra' in State

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday launched its 'Congressor 5 Guarantee' Yatra, in the State.

AICC (All India Congress Committee) general secretary (in-charge of APCC) Jitendra Singh along with MPs Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, flagged-off the yatra from Paschim Nagaon and conducted a bike rally from Jagiroad to Morigaon. Singh asserted that senior leaders of the party will take the '5 Guarantee' yatra to every household across Assam.

Replying to queries from the masses, Singh spoke about the assurance of job guarantees in the State. He said that the Congress is not here to just make promises to the people. The Congress is here with assured guarantees, added Singh.

"After carefully studying the Budget and the logistical capacity of Assam, the Congress has come to the conclusion that they can generate 5 Lakh government jobs and 25 Lakh jobs in the private sector," said Singh. On the importance of housewives, he referred to each of them as the backbone of each family. Singh also said that housewives need to be given the due respect and the financial autonomy they deserve. Hence, the Congress through its '5 Guarantees' will be providing Rs 2,000 to every housewife in the State.

Singh and Gaurav Gogoi flagged- off the Yatra for the second route of the day in Tezpur. Later, they visited the Noorbari Tea Estate, where Singh shed light on the plight of the tea-workers of Assam. He stated that after the Mahajoot Government comes to power, the daily wages of tea workers will be increased to Rs 365 within a month.

Gogoi addressed the abject misery of the people due to the rising inflation and affirmed that the Congress would guarantee 200 units of free electricity per month, to every household in the State.

Speaking about the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), Gogoi stated that "the tyrannical law of the BJP Government will be done away with, in Assam. The Congress Government, in the first session of the Vidhan Sabha (Assam Assembly), once it comes to power, will pass a law which will not allow the execution of the draconian duo of CAA-NRC," emphasised Gogoi.

