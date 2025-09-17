Assam: Pradyot Deb Barma Backs BPF, Calls for Regional Unity Ahead of BTC Polls

Kokrajhar: In a significant political development ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Tripura royal scion and Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma has extended his support to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mohilary.

Deb Barma joined Mohilary on the campaign trail across several constituencies in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Tuesday, engaging with local residents and party workers in a show of solidarity. Their joint presence underscored growing calls for regional cooperation in the politically sensitive region.

As part of his cultural engagements, Deb Barma visited the Bathou Traditional and Cultural Centre in Kokrajhar, where he was accompanied by former MP Sansuma Kungur Bwiswmuthiary. He offered prayers at the Bathou Thansali and participated in a traditional ceremony seeking blessings from Bwrai Bathou.

Speaking to the media, Deb Barma described the BPF as the “single largest and strongest regional party” in the Bodoland region. He appealed to all regional forces including the BPF, UPPL, and Anchalik Gana Morcha (APB) to overcome political differences and work together for the long-term development and stability of the BTR.

“I hope all regional forces in BTR can come together in the future for the greater good of the people,” he said.

Political observers say Deb Barma’s endorsement is likely to give a strong boost to the BPF’s campaign, with cross-regional alliances emerging as a key factor in shaping the upcoming polls.