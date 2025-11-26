Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill: Imprisonment & No Public Employment for Offenders

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the first day of the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly that started today, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma tabled the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, which provides for imprisonment of offenders. Any offender under this Bill shall not be entitled to any public employment or claim benefits of any government scheme.

However, the Bill will not be applicable in Sixth Schedule areas in the state.

Significantly, Assam has three Sixth Schedule areas comprising the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC).

According to the Bill’s statement of object and reasons, the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, aims to prohibit and eliminate practices of polygamy and polygamous marriage in the state of Assam. However, the provisions of this bill shall not apply in the Sixth Schedule areas or to the members of any Scheduled Tribe within the meaning of Clause (25) of Article 366, read with Article 342 of the Constitution of India.

Polygamy means the act of marrying or being married to another person when either of the parties already has a subsisting marriage or a living spouse from whom he is not legally divorced or their marriage is not legally annulled or declared void. Any person found guilty of committing the illegal act of polygamous marriage shall be guilty of an offence punishable with imprisonment up to 7 years and a fine.

Anyone who commits a subsequent marriage while hiding an existing one shall face 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine. A repeat offender under this Act will be punished with double the prescribed punishment for every subsequent offence.

A Gaonburah, Village Head, Kazi, parent, or legal guardian who dishonestly conceals facts or intentionally participates in the performance of a polygamous marriage may face up to 2 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 1,00,000. Any priest or Kazi who knowingly solemnizes a marriage in violation of Section 4 may be punished with up to 2 years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to Rs 1,50,000.

A person who enters into a polygamous marriage and has been convicted by a court of law under this Bill shall not be entitled to any public employment and appointment which is funded or aided by the Government of Assam. Moreover, he cannot receive or claim benefits under any scheme funded or aided by the Government of Assam and cannot contest in any election for Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, etc.

The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, further seeks to provide compensation to the victim women, as they have to suffer immense pain and hardship due to polygamous marriage. To save the society from the scourge of such practices, this Bill has been framed with the avowed objective to streamline the society.

