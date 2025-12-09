Assam: Proposed District Land Tribunals to protect tribal belts and blocks

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a bid to secure land rights of people belonging to protected classes, the state government has decided to establish district land tribunals. There are various tribal belts and blocks in Assam, but some people from non-protected classes have been occupying land in a number of such belts and blocks.

The state government has taken the decision to establish the tribunals as part of the implementation process of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

It has already been announced that the state government shall, by a notification in the Official Gazette, constitute a District Land Tribunal for one or more districts for adjudication of disputes and enforcement of land rights under the Assam District Land Tribunal Act, 2025.

Regarding the composition of the tribunals, it is stated: (a) The Member of the Tribunal shall be a retired district or additional district judge, not exceeding 63 years on January 1 of the year in which the appointment is made, and (b) The Member Secretary for the Tribunal shall be the Revenue Officer nominated by the government, not below the rank of Assistant Commissioner.

After the establishment of the tribunals, people from protected classes will be able to complain if any people from non-protected classes are illegally occupying or attempting to occupy lands in tribal belts and blocks in the state. The tribunals will then examine such complaints and issue necessary orders.

It is also stated that the Tribunal concerned shall endeavour to dispose of all complaints within ninety days. Also, that proceedings before the Tribunal shall be deemed to be quasi-judicial proceedings and revenue cases of a judicial nature. The Tribunal shall have the powers of a civil court under the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, for the purposes of inquiry, enforcement and adjudication.

