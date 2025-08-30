Assam: Public Hearing on Sept 9 & 11 for Umrangso Mine Tragedy

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Government of Assam has constituted a one-man inquiry commission headed by Justice Anima Hazarika, former Judge of the Gauhati High Court, to investigate the recent Umrangso Mines tragedy.

The commission has been tasked with fixing responsibility on officers concerned, individuals, mining companies, and institutions, if any, involved in the incident.

According to a notification issued by the Political (A) Department, Dispur, the terms of reference of the commission include establishing the facts, circumstances, and causes leading to the tragedy that claimed the lives of four persons and left several others missing; identifying persons or organizations involved in illegal rat-hole mining activities, if any, in the area; determining lapses, if any, on the part of authorities and fixing accountability; recommending measures to effectively prevent such incidents in the future; and examining any other matter relevant to the inquiry.

The commission will hold public hearings to record evidence and statements on September 9 and September 11 at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Guwahati.

Family members of the victims, as well as individuals or organizations with relevant information or evidence, have been requested to appear before the commission on the said dates.

