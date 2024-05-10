Assam Public Service Commission declared CCE Prelims 2023 results

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) today declared the result of the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims 2023, with a total of 2,898 candidates qualifying for the Mains.

A total of 67,251 candidates applied, and 50,750 of the total candidates appeared in the Preliminary of the CCE exams. The examination was held in 116 centres across 32 district headquarters in the state. The APSC advertised for CCE 2023 on January 12, 2024, against 235 vacant posts. Of the 235 posts, there are 45 ACS, 35 APS, and other posts. The highest number of vacancies is for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer, with 107 posts advertised.

It was stated that, for the first time, OMR sheets with carbon copies for candidates were introduced for the examinees in the Prelims.

According to APSC sources, 2898 candidates qualified for the Main examination. 719 candidates qualified for the posts reserved for women. Again, 106 and 102 candidates qualified for the posts reserved for PwD and ex-servicemen, respectively.

Several candidates also qualified for the posts reserved for the first time for candidates from the Moran-Motak communities (1 post each in ACS and APS for Moran and 1 post each in ACS and APS for Motak, respectively).

The Main examination is scheduled to be held in the last part of July 2024. According to APSC, the exact date of the Main examination will be announced shortly.

The question papers for the Mains will be set both in English and Assamese, and candidates can also write the answers in Assamese.

