Assam Public Service Commission scam: ‘Approver best person to reveal’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The judgement by the special judge in the matter relating to the scam in the appointment of Agriculture Development Officers (ADOs) by the APSC reveals that accused-turned approver Binata Rynjha is the best person to reveal the secrets of the results of the ADO examination, as she was privy to the behind-the-scenes happenings. She has also admitted that she accepted Mekhela Chadar, wrist watches, and mobile phone handsets offered to her by accused Rakesh Kr. Paul, Samedur Rahman, and Basanta Kr. Doley.

Binata Rynjha was one of the members of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) at the relevant point in time. She was one of the chairpersons of the interview boards held on August 4, 5, and 6, 2015, and she was directly concerned in or privy to the offence committed by her and other persons. She knew how the entire system was manipulated by her and other accused persons, it is stated.

What happened in the interview board, what instructions she received from the Chairman of the APSC, and how she was influenced by other accused persons are known only to her. In order to disclose the anomalies committed by her and other accused persons, she is the best person to reveal the secrets of the results of the ADO examination, the judgement states.

In her evidence, approver Binata Rynjha stated that in 1977 she joined as an Executive Magistrate because she was an ACS Officer. In 2007, she was nominated as an IAS officer. In the month of December 2013, she retired from service as Addl. Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, New Delhi, and Secretary, General Administrative Department, Government of Assam. Thereafter, the Government of Assam appointed her as one of the members of the APSC for only 11 months, and on February 5, 2015, she joined on her new assignment.

In her cross-examination, she stated that she intended to be an approver out of her own will. She has stated that, as a government servant, she performed her duties with the utmost dedication and honesty.

From her evidence, it was also revealed that accused Rakesh Kr. Paul, the then chairman of the APSC, and members Basanta Kr. Doley and Samedur Rahman pressured her to alter the marks of the candidates interviewed by her. It can easily be presumed that she became the victim of circumstances and when the alleged offences committed by them were unearthed, she came forward to help the investigating agency at her own will and volition.

On perusal of approver Rynjha’s oral testimonies, it appears that she admitted to making alterations in the marks of some candidates interviewed by her by using whitener and erasure.

After considering the legal provisions and also considering the situations faced by Binata Rynjha, the court found no anomalies in making her approver in the case at hand. Her evidence given in the court during the trial will be appreciated, the court maintained.

Meanwhile, the Court of the Special Judge has convicted 32 of the 43 accused, with the remaining 11 acquitted. The sentencing of the convicted remains to be done.

