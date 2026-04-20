Assam Pushes for Lab to Tell Real Gamosas Apart From Powerloom Fakes

Every Bihu season, markets across Assam fill up with gamosas — but a growing number of them are not what they appear to be. Cheaper, machine-made versions imported from textile hubs like Surat, Ahmedabad, and Ludhiana are being sold alongside, and sometimes in place of, the authentic hand-woven product, and currently there is no laboratory in the state that can tell the difference.

That gap is now at the centre of a push by Assam's legislative assembly to set up a dedicated textile testing facility within the state.

Assembly Committee Makes the Call

The Committee on Welfare of Women and Children of the Assam Legislative Assembly has formally recommended the establishment of a dedicated laboratory under the state's Handloom and Textile Department — one specifically equipped to distinguish genuine handloom products from powerloom imitations.

The Handloom and Textile Department has, in turn, urged the state government to take the proposal to the Centre and seek approval for setting up such a facility in Assam.

Also Read: Drive against powerloom gamosas continues in Guwahati city