Assam ranked first in new criminal law implementation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam secured the first rank in the country in the implementation of the new criminal law. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially released the ranking in performance on implementation of the new criminal law, which came into effect on July 1, 2024.

Regarding Assam’s top ranking, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “A landmark achievement reflecting our commitment to a faster, fairer and more efficient justice delivery system. We are moving forwards in administrative reforms, skills and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) solidarity. The national average in implementing the new criminal law is 44.96%, whereas Assam has exceeded 72.3%.”

According to MHA reports, Assam Police’s achievements in the new criminal law are administrative reforms (19.85%), operational efficiency (26.04%), ICT applications (16.14%), and investigations (10%).

The CM further said, “We’re taking steps to build a safer Assam through police responsibility. Through the Assam Police (Amendment) Bill 2025, we’ve prepared the outline for necessary changes in our state-level Police Responsibility Commission and district-level Police Reform Authority. We want a major system upgrade for those who keep us safe.”

Assam DGP Harmeet Singh said, “This achievement is a direct testament to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and the tireless commitment of every Assam Police personnel who stands firm through every challenge. We have pledged to uphold our ideals of service and keep on raising the bar.”

The achievement of some other states in the implementation of the new criminal law – Haryana 62.70%, Madhya Pradesh 54.15%, Uttar Pradesh 47.16%, Gujarat 45.54%, Maharashtra 44.27%, and Delhi 40.37%. On the other hand, the achievements of other states in the Northeast are Sikkim 60.87%, Tripura 56.03%, Meghalaya 46.47%, Arunachal 46.33%, Manipur 45.74%, Mizoram 31.47% and Nagaland 41.66%. The lowest-ranking state in the country is Andhra Pradesh with 16.70%, and West Bengal is in second lowest place with 20.71%.

