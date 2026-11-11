Assam ranks among top five states in VB-GRAMG scheme completion: P&RD

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Comissionerate of Panchayat & Rural Development (P&RD) has directed chief executive officers of all zilla parishads and project directors of all district rural development agencies (DRDAs) in Sixth Schedule districts to complete all pending schemes spilled over from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) under Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar & Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), or VB-GRAMG.

In a letter, the commissionerate stated that a district-wise analysis by state cell from the data available in VB-G RAMG Soft vis-à-vis ongoing works spilled over from MGNREGA found that 3,45,060 schemes were pending for completion.

Of this, 3.00.639 schemes related to PMAY-G and remaining schemes 44,421 related to VB-GRAMG, i.e., spill over from MGNREGA.

The commissionerate asked them to look into the matter and take necessary action to complete these schemes on priority basis.

Further, in response to a news published in The Sentinel on November 9, 2026 with regard to completion of works under VB-GRAMG, the commissionerate claimed that Assam ranks among the top five states in scheme completion, achieving a 10.4% completion rate against the national average of 3.79%.

Stating that the Union Ministry of Rural Development had launched VB-G RAMG in all states of the country by replacing MGNREGA from July 1 this year, the P&RD commissionerate pointed out that during this transformation, all incomplete schemes under MGNREGA have been shifted to VB-GRAMG.

As per the data available in VB-GRAMG, 3,87,481 schemes are ongoing, of which 3,41,985 schemes are related to PMAY-G and 45,496 to VB-GRAMG.

It claimed that in the current financial year and from the month of July, 44,980 schemes have been completed across the state.

Meanwhile, following the news report, P&RD Minister Atul Bora reviewed the implementation of VB-GRAMG schemes here on Tuesday. He directed speeding up execution of the schemes.

The commissioner also said that in alignment with the directives of the Assam Cabinet, six priority schemes are being rolled out across every gram panchayat (GP)/block under VB-GRAMG, in convergence with the 16th Finance Commission Grant.

The commissionerate stated that the implementation framework has been operationalised, while active execution is currently in progress across most blocks and GPs, which will lead to more employment generation and durable asset creation in the state.

While continuous monitoring is being done to complete all incomplete schemes on priority basis through official communication and video conference, etc, special emphasis has been given to provide 95 mandays to all PMAY-G beneficiaries so that maximum number of schemes can be closed under VB-GRAMG.

According to the commissionerate, the last communication was made to all districts on November 5 for completion of ongoing schemes spill over from MGNREGA under VB-GRAMG.

The commissionerate disclosed that there are currently 34.62 lakh active job cards in the state, while the number of active workers is 47.82 lakh.

Under VB-GRAMG, in the current financial year from July 1, 6.99 lakh households demanded employment. Out of this, 6.97 lakh households availed employment. and 5.94 lakh households have done unskilled work by generating total 1.24 crore persondays to date under VB-GRAMG since July 1 this year.

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