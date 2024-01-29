The re-registration of employment exchanges in the state is underway now and will continue until February 29, 2024. According to the Directorate of Employment of Craftsmen Training, Assam, re-registration in employment exchanges is taking place through the Sewa Setu Portal (sewasetu.assam.gov.in) in two options: with and without Aadhaar. All permanent residents of Assam above the age of 14 are eligible to re-register their names in the employment exchanges. For details, contact: (i) rtps-assam@assam.gov.in; (ii) emp.sol.ops@gmail.com; (iii) 1800-345-3574; and (iv) WhatsApp No. 8099897266.