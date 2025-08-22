Assam received Rs 3,559 crore from Centre under SDRF, NDRF in 5 yrs: MoS

Floods claimed 32 human and 14,269 animal lives in 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Centre released Rs 3559.19 crore under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in the past five financial years. The Assam floods of 2025 claimed the lives of 32 humans and 14,269 animals.

The facts were disclosed by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in the Rajya Sabha, in response to a question posed by TMC MP Sushmita Dev on the extent of damage from the floods in Assam and funds released by the Centre.

As per the information laid before the house by MoS Nityanand Rai, it was stated that the Government of India released Rs 617.60 crore in FY 2020-21, Rs 617.60 crore in FY 2021-22, Rs 648.80 crore in FY 2022-23, Rs 680.80 crore in FY 2023-24, and Rs 671 crore in FY 2024-25 for Assam under the SDRF. As for funds released for Assam under NDRF, the Government of India released Rs 44.37 crore in FY 2020-21, Rs 250 crore in FY 2022-23, and Rs 29.02 crore in FY 2024-25.

The MoS also said in his reply, "As reported by the State Government of Assam, 32 human lives and 14,269 animals are lost, 39,821 houses are damaged, and 33,965 hectares of cropped area are affected during this year as of August 12, 2025."

"As per the guidelines of SDRF and NDRF, there is no provision to declare any natural calamity as a 'National Disaster'. However, the Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) constituted to assess the damage at the ground level decides the calamity of severe nature on a case-to-case basis, taking into account the intensity and magnitude of the disaster and the damage caused by it, the level of relief assistance, resources and the ability of the state government to deal with the situation. Government of India supplements the efforts of the State Governments by providing technical guidance and financial assistance through the Flood Management & Border Area Programme (FMBAP)," MoS Rai further stated in the RS.

