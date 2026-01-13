Assam: Residents concerned at death of adjutant storks at Maniari Tiniali

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The death of several adjutant storks within the premises of the Maniari Tiniali State Dispensary in Kamrup has triggered strong reactions among local residents.

According to locals, several tall rain trees stand within the hospital campus, where adjutant storks, egrets, and other birds have been nesting for many years. The birds have been using these trees as breeding sites, building nests and raising their young. Recognizing the ecological importance of the area, the Loharghat Range Office of the Forest Department had earlier identified the trees as a safe habitat for adjutant storks and installed signboards for their protection. As a result, even during the widening of the Mirza–Chandubi road, cutting of branches of these trees was not permitted.

At present, the Forest Department has installed CCTV cameras on the trees to monitor the birds. However, despite these measures, several adjutant storks have reportedly fallen from the trees and died over the past few days, raising serious concerns among residents.

Local sources stated that three storks died after suddenly falling ill on January 9, followed by another death on January 10. The Forest Department was informed, and officials from the Loharghat Range reportedly collected the dead birds. However, residents claim they have not been informed about any official findings or follow-up action taken by the department so far.

No formal statement has yet been issued by the Loharghat Range Office regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, concerned environmentalists and citizens have demanded a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause behind the repeated deaths of the protected birds.

