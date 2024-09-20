Assam: Restive situation in tea garden forces out Miya labourers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The presence of Miya labourers as workers in tea gardens in Moran led to an untoward situation in Hingrijan tea estate today. The labourers were earlier transported by the garden authorities from Lower Assam.

Around 25 labourers were engaged in factory work at the tea estate, and as soon as the fact became known, a number of organizations descended on the garden and accosted the manager. They wanted to know why Miya labourers were employed. The manager could not give a satisfactory reply, which further incensed the people.

Regular workers of the garden said they have been working despite not receiving regular wages. They wanted to know the rationale behind the move of bringing in these labourers from Lower Assam. Under pressure from the organizations and workers' unions, the garden management was forced to send the labourers back immediately. The management of the tea estate was also warned against such a move to bring in outside workers in the future.

Already, a movement against Miya labourers has been brewing in places like Sivasagar and Moran. The local organizations are up in arms against these labourers and have repeatedly warned of an exodus of such people from Lower Assam. As a result of this, the brickkilns in the area are facing a shortage of labourers.

To break the impasse, some organizations have suggested that the identity papers of the labourers should be examined, and if they are determined to be original citizens, they would be allowed to work in the brick kilns. Despite the assurance by the organizations, no labourer from Lower Assam is taking the risk of going to Upper Assam.

In the past, workers from Bihar and other states used to be brought to Assam to work in the brick kilns. But the trend gradually became obsolete as the 'miyas' replaced them and worked for lower wages. Moreover, the brick kiln owners found this to be to their advantage and employed these people, leading to the tension that is persisting now.

Also Read: Assam: Health facilities in tea gardens paint a gloomy picture in state (sentinelassam.com)