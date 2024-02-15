Assam: Sattra Mahasabha hails budgetary allocation for xatras

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Asom Sattra Mahasabha (ASM) hailed the annual State Budget 2024–25 for including the provision of funds for the development of xatras in Assam.

Talking to The Sentinel, secretary general of ASM Kusum Kumar Mahanta said, “We had submitted a list of xatras in deplorable condition to the Chief Minister and requested that he provide funds for their development. We noticed that some budgetary provisions for the development of xatras have been made in the budget presented by the Finance Minister. We welcome this move by the state government. At the same time, we want to appeal to the CM to allocate funds for the remaining xatras in a dilapidated condition.”

According to the Assam Budget 2024–25, Patbaushi in the Barpeta District is known as one of the most holy places of the Vaishnavite tradition in Assam. It was the meeting place of the Great Saints Srimanta Sankardev, Sri Sri Madhabdev, Sri Sri Damodardev, and Sri Sri Haridev. The epoch-making creations and spiritual philosophy of the great sages came to life here. The Srimanta Sankardev Than and the Sri Sri Patbaushi Satra of Sri Sri Damodardev have been maintaining their glorious Vaishnavite tradition. Therefore, the government of Assam earmarked Rs. 15 crore for the first phase of development and expansion of Sri Sri Patbaushi Satra, an amount of Rs. 5 crore for the preservation of Sri Sri Kamalabari Satra in Titabor, and 2 crore for Srimanta Sankardeva Satra, Barangajuli, Udalguri district, in the budget.

The budget also mentions the earmarking of Rs 54 crore for the beautification works (phase III) of Sri Sri Batadrava Than in the Nagaon district.

Also Read: This budget will make Assam Rs 10-lakh crore economy: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma