Assam: SCERT to prepare textbooks in six ethnic languages

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For the promotion of regional languages and the preservation of culture, the state government has entrusted the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Government of Assam, to prepare textbooks for six ethnic tribes or communities in the state.

The textbooks are meant for use in the fundamental stage of school education for the children of the six ethnic tribes or communities.

Yesterday, the state cabinet announced that six languages would be used as mediums of instruction as per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. These languages are Mising, Rabha, Karbi, Tiwa, Deori, and Dimasa, to be used for the instruction of schoolchildren at their fundamental stage of education. NEP 2020 places more thrust on the use of mother tongues in imparting education. Following the Cabinet decision on the six languages, the SCERT has been entrusted with the task of preparing and supplying textbooks in these languages.

Earlier, the state government had introduced the use of the Santhali language as a medium of instruction to empower the Santhali community.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to state, "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has always emphasised that imparting education in one's mother tongue leads to social justice as it allows talents to emerge unhindered. Inspired by this philosophy, the Assam government has taken several steps to protect and preserve our ancient indigenous languages."

