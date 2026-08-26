Assam Seeks Centre’s Nod for ₹3,251-Crore Brahmaputra Bridge Project

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: One more bridge over the Brahmaputra River is on the horizon, as the state government has forwarded a detailed project report (DPR) of a bridge between Bhuragaon in the Morigaon district and Burigaon in the Darrang district for approval by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

According to sources, the Assam government has earlier appointed a consultancy firm for the preparation of a DPR for the proposed bridge. After examining the DPR prepared by the firm, the state government had sent it to the Centre for approval. The estimated cost of the bridge, proposed on National Highway 715A, is pegged at nearly Rs 3,251 crore. The length of the proposed bridge is 7.63 km.

Currently, three bridges over the Brahmaputra are under construction. The first is the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge, the second is at Jogighopa, and the third is between Palasbari and Sualkuchi. The first two bridges are being constructed by the Government of India, and the third by the state government.

The length of the Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge is 3.6 km, with an estimated cost of Rs 3197.20 crore. The construction of the bridge was earlier awarded to Larsen & Toubro, and 50% of the work is already complete. The bridge is targeted for completion by June 2028.

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